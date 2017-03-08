Hit-and-run driver flees, goes airborne, crashes again and dies

SAN ANTONIO - A hit-and-run driver in San Antonio is dead after his car went airborne while fleeing a crash on Interstate 10 Wednesday morning.

Police said the driver was in an initial crash on I-10, then sped away with no lights on. When he tried to take an exit east of where he first crashed, his car flew into the air and crashed again, officers said. The second crash caused a chain reaction that involved three other cars.

The hit-and-run driver was transported to the hospital, where he later died. No other drivers were seriously hurt.

