Homes damaged after possible tornado hits Houston area

MISSOURI CITY - Homes have been damaged after a possible tornado was reported in the surrounding areas of Houston,officials said.
The tornado reportedly happened Saturday at 12:50 a.m. in the Sienna Plantation area in Missouri City. An official with the Fort Bend Emergency Management said he was not sure if it was a tornado or straight line winds that impacted the area.
Homes were damaged in the area of Vieux Carre Lane. A woman in the area said she heard the whistle from the wind or a possible tornado. The double front doors of her home were then blown open.
EMS responded to the scene to evaluate residents. No transports were made.
Officials said a responding deputy was blown off the road.
Sienna-- pic.twitter.com/eG4UdmSG5A— Troy Pearson (@Determined1776) August 26, 2017
Additional damage was seen around 2 a.m. in the Lost Creek area in Richmond.
© 2017 KHOU-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs