House Speaker Joe Straus not running for reelection

House Speaker Joe Straus speaks to the media after his announcement that he will not run for reelection. (Photo: Ashley Goudeau, KVUE)

TEXAS - Texas Speaker of the House Joe Straus announced he will not run for reelection next year.

In a Facebook post, he said, "In every legislative session, I've tried to bring real solutions to real challenges."

"For example, we’ve made significant gains in K-12 and higher education, water, transportation, and mental health care. But just as important as what we’ve done is the way in which we’ve done it. Even as politics has become more tribal and divisive, I’ve led by bringing people together and working across party lines."

At a press conference later in the morning Wednesday, Straus said he has no plans to run for another office, but that he plans to continue to be engaged for the rest of his term and in the Republican Party. He remained vague about his plans for the future.

"What's in the future for me? I don't know," Straus said.

When he reflected on his time as speaker, he said he will "be thinking about the outstanding leader I've met here."

"I’ll be thinking a lot more about that than the people who let their emotions get the best of them," he said.

In his Facebook post, he said that with this decision, "I will now have a greater opportunity to express my own views and priorities."

He then went on to quote one of his heroes, President George H.W. Bush, by saying, "Any definition of a successful life must include serving others."

Gov. Greg Abbott released a statement following Straus' announcement:

"Joe Straus has served with distinction for both the people in his district and for the Texas House of Representatives,” Abbott said. “I thank Speaker Straus for his service and for his commitment to the State of Texas. Cecilia and I wish Joe and Julie all the best.”

