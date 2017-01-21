How to get $500 per call for unwanted and illegal robocalls

If you have ever received an automated call offering a cruise in exchange for taking a short survey, you could receive a $500 payment for each one of those illegal calls.

According to NBC News, Caribbean Cruise Line and two co-defendants Vacation Ownership Marketing Tours and The Berkeley Group were recently found in violation of the Telephone Consumer Protection Act. As a result, they have each agreed to pay between $56 and $76 million to settle a class action lawsuit against them.

If you believe you received a call and are able to prove it, you need to file a claim before the Feb. 1 deadline, in order to be eligible for a payday. Acceptable forms of documentation include caller ID or phone records, a recording of the call or even a screen shot of the call log from a cell phone.

If you'd like to file a claim, you can find the website here.

If you received more than three calls you are able to file a claim for each one if acceptable documentation is provided. If you need help filing a claim or obtaining phone records you can call the claims settlement administrators at 866-354-3015.

