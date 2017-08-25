How to spot phony donation relief fundraisers

Courtesy: MGN Online (Photo: Custom)

During natural disasters, a slew of donation funds and charities arise to collect money to benefit victims of the event.

The aftermath of Hurricane Harvey could leave heavy damage in parts of Texas, and experts have issued a warning about phony donation fundraisers for those who wish to help out.

The Better Business Bureau said scammers try to take advantage of natural disasters. Experts said it's easy to fall victim to a phony fundraiser, and it is important to take the time and do research before coughing up cash.

Among the tall-tale signs of a phony fundraiser:

Phishing emails asking for bank information

high-pressure sales pitches

Similar sounding names to a national organization

Better Business Bureau Regional Director Adam Price told Channel 6 the name of phony organization's can be misleading.

"Anything that sounds like a name that you're familiar," Price said. "So we know The Red Cross is a national organization, so if the name has anything to do with a cross or red or association, often times they'll use similar sounding names to make it seem like that's a national organization."

The BBB said its best to do a quick Google search or log on to Give.org to do background research on the organization before handing over any money.

