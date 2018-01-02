KCEN
HPD: 2 deaths overnight believed to be weather-related

KHOU.com Staff , KHOU 5:06 PM. CST January 02, 2018

HOUSTON - Cold weather may have caused two deaths overnight Monday, according to Houston police Chief Art Acevedo.

Chief Acevedo tweeted Tuesday the two deaths are believed “to be the result of exposure to frigid weather.”

Houston police say one victim was found dead around 7 a.m. Tuesday at 301 Hamilton Street, and another was found dead around 9:15 a.m. Tuesday at 100 Richmond Avenue near Spur 527. The cause of death will be determined by the Harris County Medical Examiner.

Chief Acevedo urged Houstonians to help HPD’s Homeless Outreach Team and patrol in spreading the word to the city’s homeless population about seeking shelter from the cold. Mayor Sylvester Turner says HPD and MetroLift are offering free rides to shelters for the homeless.

