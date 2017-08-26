Houston police evacuates apartment buildings in Greenspoint area

Arbor Court residents were placed on city buses after being evacuated.

HOUSTON - Two city bus loads of people were safely evacuated from a flooded apartment complex in the Greenspoint neighborhood, the same apartment complex that flooded during the Tax Day Floods of 2016.

The Arbor Court apartments were evacuated early Friday morning by Houston Police. Water had gotten to chest deep in the buildings, authorities tell KHOU 11.

Twenty-eight of those people had to be rescued by the police dive team using boats. The rest were people who got out and flagged down rescue crews.

The buses took them to high profile military vehicles to get them out of the flooded neighborhood.

The Greens Bayou in that area has overflowed and Arbor Court is at the lowest point of Greens Road.

Two retention ponds are under construction to help alleviate future flooding in this area but they are not yet complete.

There were no serious injuries reported during the evacuation.

Authorities say if you are in life threatening danger due to flood waters, call 911. If you cannot get through to 911, you can try 311 or 211.

