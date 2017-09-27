KCEN
79-year-old in custody after officer critically injured on Southwest Freeway

A 24-year-old Houston police officer is fighting for his life after being struck and dragged by a suspected drunk driver while he was conducting a traffic stop.

KHOU.com Staff , KHOU 8:30 AM. CDT September 27, 2017

According to Houston Police Department, the incident occurred around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday as Officer Nestor Garcia was conducting a felony traffic stop in the southbound lanes of the Southwest Freeway near Dunlavy.

Police said Garcia was on the right side of the vehicle in the middle of the freeway when a 79-year-old driver came along at about 60 mph in a silver Toyota Highlander and hit the officer.

Doctors said Garcia suffered a variety of injuries including a head wound, abdominal injuries and fractures. He is in the operating room with neurosurgeons and remains in critical condition at last check.

HPD Police Chief Art Acevedo said Garcia has been on the job for a year. His parents and two brothers are at the hospital with him.

The driver who hit the officer was taken into custody on suspicion of intoxication assault of a peace officer, HPD initially said. But the driver's identity has not been released and any potential charges have not been finalized.

Traffic heading south on the Southwest Freeway resumed just after 5:30 a.m. after being closed while police conducted their investigation.

