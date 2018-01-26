Hunter admits to poaching record deer

A hunter is facing huge fines after bagging a record white-tail buck in North Texas.

Travis Johnson, of Aubrey, Texas pleaded no contest to illegally taking the buck that measured 278 inches near Pilot Point, Texas. Investigators said Johnson hunted the deer after legal shooting hours. And on land, he didn't have permission to be on.

“What an ill-fated legacy for what could have been, and should have been, a remarkable testament to Texas whitetail deer,” said Col. Grahame Jones, TPWD Law Enforcement Director. “It’s tragic that in the pursuit of this magnificent specimen, Mr. Johnson chose to violate hunting’s code of ethics and the game laws designed to protect our state’s precious wildlife resources. It’s something he’ll have to live with.”

He faces $53,000 in state fines. He was sentenced to two years of probation and 40 hours community service.

