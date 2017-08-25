Close Hurricane Harvey makes landfall in Texas 6 p.m. update: Hurricane Harvey now a Category 4 with winds up to 130 miles per hour. Landfall expected by 10 p.m. KENS5.com Staff , KENS 8:59 PM. CDT August 25, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Hurricane Harvey made landfall at about 8:35 p.m. Friday as a Category 4 storm.It made landfall near Rockport, Texas.At Category 4, Harvey has sustained winds of 130 miles per hour. © 2017 KENS-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS 7-Eleven Robbery suspect Former employees sue Church's Chicken for $150M Man turns self in for Harker Heights murder Fort Hood Soldiers in Battle with ISIS Judge speaks out about hearing to remove her Self-described "Bonnie and Clyde" couple jailed after Dallas murder Teen accused of beheading mom appears in court Stranger buys $749 plane ticket for distraught father's toddler SC Mom Makes Her Own 'Giraffe Cam' Man dies after violent attack in Killeen More Stories Hurricane Harvey makes landfall near Rockport as Category 4 Aug 22, 2017, 9:51 a.m. LIVE BLOG: Hurricane Harvey Aug 24, 2017, 1:41 a.m. Waco shelter prepares to receive animals displaced… Aug 25, 2017, 6:11 p.m.
