Hurricane shelter operations set up by Killeen

A hurricane shelter has been set up by the City of Killeen at the Killeen Community Center in cooperation with state efforts to house evacuees, according to a Facebook post from the city.
The shelter will be open to Killeen residents should they be displaced from their homes, the post stated.
For any emergencies related to the storm, the city urges its residents to call 911.
