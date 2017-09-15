Hyperloop train could get you to major Texas cities in minutes

(Photo: Hyperloop One, KENS)

Texas is officially in the top ten for a potential Hyperloop that would transport someone from one major Texas city to another in 20 minutes.

Possible American routes include Cheyenne-Denver-Pueblo, Chicago-Columbus-Pittsburgh, Miami-Orlando, and Dallas-Houston. Other routes in contention are two from the United Kingdom Edinburgh-London and Glasgow-Liverpool, Mexico City-Guadalajara in Mexico, Bengaluru-Chennai and Mumbai-Chennai in India and Toronto-Montreal in Canada.

The website stated that Hyperloop will work closely with each winning team to validate and analyze their proposals further and tailor to the needs of the individual route. Hyperloop uses special vehicles and low-pressure tubes to hit speeds up to 700 miles an hour.

“The excitement around Hyperloop is in its potential to reimagine transportation by eliminating the barriers of distance and time,” Michael S. Burke, AECOM’s chairman and chief executive officer said on the website.

The proposed Texas route would start at DFW Airport and connect Dallas, Fort Worth, Austin, San Antonio, Houston, and Laredo.

If Hyperloop becomes a reality, you could be in surrounding cities within minutes!

