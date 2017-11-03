Truck fire closes SB I-35 near Georgetown

Crews on scene of a truck fire along Interstate 35 near Georgetown, Texas on Nov. 3, 2017. (Photo: KVUE News)

GEORGETOWN, Texas – A truck fire along Interstate 35 early Friday morning has closed the southbound lanes just south of the SH 130 interchange.

Authorities tell KVUE the driver of the truck was heading southbound around 2 a.m. Nov. 3 when they heard a large pop. The driver pulled over, saw flames and called firefighters.

Authorities said the truck was carrying tires, and TxDOT added the southbound lanes of the interstate will likely be closed until 8 a.m. Friday.

Motorists are being diverted onto the southbound frontage road while crews work to clear the truck from I-35. SH 130 is an alternate route.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

