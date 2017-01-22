Interior Department banned from using Twitter until further notice

President Trump has directed the entire Interior Department to refrain from using Twitter until further notice.

The order came after someone at the National Parks Service re-tweeted a New York Times Reporter. The tweet was noting the difference between the crowd sizes in Trump's Inauguration and Obama's in 2009 comparing side by side photos.

The retweets were followed by more relating to topics that had been removed from the White House website, such as civil rights, climate change and health care.

