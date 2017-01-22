KCEN
Close

Interior Department banned from using Twitter until further notice

Katie Grovatt, KCEN 3:03 AM. CST January 23, 2017

President Trump has directed the entire Interior Department to refrain from using Twitter until further notice. 
 
The order came after someone at the National Parks Service re-tweeted a New York Times Reporter. The tweet was noting the difference between the crowd sizes in Trump's Inauguration and Obama's in 2009 comparing side by side photos. 
 
The retweets were followed by more relating to topics that had been removed from the White House website, such as civil rights, climate change and health care. 
 
 
 
 
 

(© 2017 KCEN)

KCEN

Hundreds protest Trump inauguration in downtown Waco

KCEN

Trump set to take oath as 45th president

KCEN

Trump promises health insurance for all

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
More Stories