Attend Tuesday's awareness presentation to prevent sex trafficking

Underage girls are being sold in America. Let's change the topic of conversation from Selling Girls to Saving them.

Stephen Adams, KCEN 6:53 PM. CST November 06, 2017

For several weeks, Channel 6 has been working to combat sex trafficking in Central Texas with our series titled "Selling Girls."

On Tuesday, Texas-based nonprofit Traffick911 is holding a community awareness presentation from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the First Baptist Church located at 8015 W. Adams Ave in Temple. The presentation is open to the public.

To find more organizations that offer classes to educate the public, click here.

