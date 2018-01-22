'Selling Girls' investigation to be featured on 'Megyn Kelly TODAY'

You may have seen the digital-first investigative series "Selling Girls" right here on KCENTV.com. The series, made possible throughout joint efforts between local reporters and an investigative team at our parent company TEGNA, raised awareness for child sex trafficking going on right here in the U.S. And, it focused on educating our community members about what they can do to combat the problem, which is prevalent along the I-35 corridor here in Central Texas.

The series will now be the inspiration for a special episode of NBC’s Megyn Kelly TODAY.

Tuesday’s episode of the show, which airs at 9 a.m. CST, will feature reporting on the epidemic of sex trafficking in the United States, interviews with a survivor, and a man who admits to being a buyer.

Kelly said TEGNA’s “Selling Girls” led to Tuesday’s special.

“Your reporting on this has been gripping. And really importantly, caught our eye,” Kelly said. “It sparked our interest and we’re trying to … expand the discussion.”

Click here for resources Channel 6 compiled to help you start a conversation with your children.

