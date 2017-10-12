KCEN
Investigators: Missing 15-year-old Isabella McCarble found safe

KHOU.com and Grace White, KHOU 6:56 PM. CDT October 12, 2017

HOUSTON - Private investigators and two other sources confirmed Thursday evening that a local teen has been found safe.

Isabella McCarble, 15, was reported missing by her mother more than a week ago. Her mother told KHOU 11 News she feared her daughter was lured away by sex traffickers.

The three sources who are close to the teen's family confirmed the news to KHOU 11 reporter Grace White Thursday night. The sources did not provide additional details on the girl's condition.

We are working to gather more details on this developing story and will add new information to this story as it becomes available.

 

