Justice department files appeal in Trump travel ban case

U.S. President Donald Trump nominates Judge Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House January 31, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON - There will be no change for at least 24 hours in the federal court order blocking the enforcement of President Trump's travel ban to seven majority-Muslim countries but an appeal will start Tuesday.

The government filed an appeal brief before the deadline. A three-judge panel has schedule telephone oral arguments for Tuesday afternoon.

The Justice Department says the issue is a matter of national security.



Washington state and Minnesota sued Trump last week, saying the ban harmed residents and effectively mandated discrimination.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.