Kellyanne Conway to serve as White House counselor to president

ALASTAIR JAMIESON and FRANK THORP V and NBC NEWS , KCEN 6:57 AM. CST December 22, 2016

Kellyanne Conway, the Republican pollster who managed Donald Trump's campaign, will be appointed counselor to the president, the transition team announced Thursday.

"She is a tireless and tenacious advocate of my agenda and has amazing insights on how to effectively communicate our message. I am pleased that she will be part of my senior team in the West Wing," the president-elect said in a statement.

Image: Donald Trump and Kellyanne Conway pictured after his victory.
Donald Trump and Kellyanne Conway pictured after his victory. MIKE SEGAR / Reuters

Conway, who graduated magna cum laude from Washington D.C.'s Trinity College, is the founder and owner of a polling and political research company.

The announcement said Trump's victory "shattered the glass ceiling for women" because Conway is the first female campaign manager of either major party to win a presidential general election.

"I want to thank the President-elect for this amazing opportunity," Conway said in the statement. "A Trump presidency will bring real change to Washington and to Americans across this great nation.

"I am humbled and honored to play a role in helping transform the movement he has led into a real agenda of action and results." 

