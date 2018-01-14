Kevin Sumlin goes to the University of Arizona

COLLEGE STATION, Texas -- From our sources here at KAGS, Coach Kevin Sumlin will officially be the University of Arizona's head coach.

BREAKING: Former #Houston & #TAMU HC Kevin Sumlin is expected to become the new head coach at #Arizona, per source. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) January 14, 2018

With a 51-26 record at Texas A&M, Sumlin was released after the 2017 regular season and has been replaced by Coach Jimbo Fisher, former head coach for Florida State University.

The head coaching position at Arizona quickly became open after sexual allegations concerning Rich Rodriguez were released earlier this year.

It is said that Sumlin's agreement with Arizona has been finalized and that he will become the Wildcats' next head football coach.

Breaking: Arizona has reached an agreement to hire Kevin Sumlin as coach, as first reported by SiriusXM and confirmed by ESPN. pic.twitter.com/xOOLIBNL9Z — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 14, 2018

