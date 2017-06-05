Lawyer: New video released in connection with fatal beating

A lawyer for the family of John Hernandez has released a new witness video in connection with the fatal beating of the 24-year-old outside a Denny’s restaurant.

HOUSTON – A lawyer for the family of John Hernandez has released a new witness video in connection with the fatal beating of the 24-year-old outside a Denny’s restaurant.

Attorney Jack Carroll released the video Monday during a press conference.

"An anonymous concerned citizen brought me the video because he said it shows murder," Carroll said. "I concur."

An edited version of the video can be seen below. The faces have been blurred out since no charges have been filed at his time.

WARNING: The video contains graphic and violent images.

WATCH: New video released connection with fatal beating

Eyewitnesses reported Hernandez was intoxicated at the restaurant and got into an altercation with a man outside of the restaurant.

They say Hernandez was quickly overpowered by the man because of his inebriation, but the man continued to beat Hernandez, holding his unconscious body in a headlock for 10 to 15 minutes.

The other man involved in the incident is the husband of a Harris County Sheriff’s Deputy and has not been arrested or named as a suspect.

His wife, the HCSO deputy, was also present during the incident.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says the deputy helped to restrain Hernandez but then called for help when she noticed he was not breathing.

Eyewitnesses say the deputy did nothing to help and stood by while her husband continued to beat and strangle Hernandez.

Hernandez was removed from life support three days after the incident.

Sheriff Gonzalez said the homicide is still under investigation and stated he is asking for oversight of the HCSO investigation by the Texas Rangers and the U.S. Department of Justice.

© 2017 KHOU-TV