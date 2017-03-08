LeBron James gushes love for his wife on social media

(Photo: Facebook / LeBron James)

AKRON, Ohio -- LeBron James hit a slam dunk on social media Tuesday night with a post about his wife, Savannah.

“Wife, mother, businesswoman, philanthropist… you embody the spirit of the modern woman. I am so proud of you & proud to be your side kick.” #myqueen #mycenter #justagirlfromakron #fireismine #therealstar #jamesgang.”

Within a few hours, the post was shared more than 1,000 times and nabbed more than 41,000 likes.

The picture was taken Tuesday evening at the “For Women, Forever” event hosted by the Akron Community Foundation.

It was here that Savannah announced her new initiative that pairs 8th and 9th grade girls with volunteer mentors at her alma mater, Buchtel High School.

