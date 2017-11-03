Little boy's 'last Christmas' wish coming true

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- When a little boy asked for cards and presents for his 'last Christmas,' people responded.

NEWS CENTER first told you the story of 9-year-old Jacob earlier this week. Jacob is struggling with Stage 4 neuroblastoma cancer.

His family doesn't expect him to live to see another Christmas.

RELATED: 9-year-old cancer patient to celebrate his 'last Christmas' early

Jacob had a simple wish for this, his last Christmas - cards and presents. Jacob's mom, Michelle Thompson Simard, said the response has been incredible.

'It's been surreal really! We have already received a number of cards. There has been a huge outpouring of support, prayers, and love. People have shared their personal stories...the Christmas spirit has come early,' said Thompson-Simard.

► PHOTOS: Jacob meets Maine Ice Hockey players

Jacob's dad, Roger Guay told NEWS CENTER, "He loves cards from all people. He's also a typical 9-year-old boy. He wants iTunes cards. He plays this game Sim City where he builds an entire city, and he can use his iTunes cards to buy gems, which helps the process move a little faster."

► PHOTOS: Jacob Thompson Christmas wish

If any toys get are sent his way, they will be shared with all of the kids who are at the Barbara Bush Children's Hospital at Maine Medical Center.

If you are interested in sending Jacob a Christmas Card, please send them to him at Maine Medical Center:

Jacob Thompson

C/O Maine Medical Center

22 Bramhall St

Portland, ME 04102

The family has also started a GoFundMe page: https://www.gofundme.com/xkcjc8

© 2017 WCSH-TV