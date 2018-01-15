Llano police chief, 3 officers suspended amid investigation

LLANO COUNTY, TEXAS - The Llano County District Attorney's Office is investigating four police officers, including the police chief, for their connection to a man's complaint regarding his arrest, the DA's Office confirmed to KVUE Sunday.

After hearing about the ongoing investigation, the DA's Office said Chief Kevin Ratliff suspended himself with pay, pending the outcome of the investigation.

Sgt. Jared Latta and Officer Aimee Shannon have been on paid suspension since Friday. Officer Grant Harden, who is also under investigation, in this case, has been suspended since December and was indicted for tampering with evidence and official oppression. However, officials could not confirm if Harden's indictment is related to the citizen's arrest cited in the investigation.

The Texas Rangers are assisting with the investigation.

No other specifics of the investigation were made immediately available.

This page will update as more information becomes available.

Editor's Note: This story has been updated to clarify that the police chief did not quit but rather suspended himself after hearing news of the ongoing investigation, according to the DA's office.

© 2018 KVUE-TV