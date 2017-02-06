DWI pursuit leads to East Austin officer-involved shooting

Police lights at night (generic image) (Photo: Getty Images)

AUSTIN - A police officer opened fire on a suspected drunk driver who knocked another officer to the ground during a traffic stop early Monday morning.

Austin Police Chief Brian Manley said officers began following the driver – who has only been identified as a 25-year-old Hispanic man – on Airport Boulevard around 12:40 a.m. Monday. The driver tried to evade police with speeds reaching 80-85 mph before he pulled off Airport Boulevard. The driver pulled into a cul de sac on Marks Circle, off Springdale Road, and backed into a 19-year veteran of the police department with his vehicle. A 4-year veteran of the department opened fire on the vehicle in an attempt to stop him, but the driver fled the scene.

Manley said officers pursued the driver and deployed spike strips to stop him in the 5200 block of Loyola Lane, which is between Manor Road and U.S. 183. Police took the driver into custody on a DWI charge and an outstanding warrant for leaving the scene of a crash in Pflugerville. Manley did not say in his 5:15 a.m. briefing if the driver had yet been charged with assault.

The officer who was injured was taken to a hospital and has since been released, Manley said. He added the 4-year veteran who fired on the suspect’s car is on administrative leave during the investigation.

This is a developing story. Please check back to KVUE.com for updates.

(© 2017 KVUE)