1 dead, 2 injured in I-35 crash in Bell County

An update on a fatal crash in Troy that left one person dead.

Brandon Gray , KCEN 6:32 PM. CST January 02, 2017

TROY - The two victims of Sunday night’s fatal crash on I-35 in Troy have been identified as 59-year-old Brian Magenheimer and 56-year-old Lisa Magenheimer of Corsicana.

Officials said around 8:15 p.m. near mile marker 314, a pick-up appeared disabled in or near the outside shoulder.

The pickup was struck by a semi tanker trailer in the left rear. The driver, Brian was pronounced dead at the scene and Lisa was taken to Scott & White in Temple with non-life threatening injuries.

The truck was carrying gas from Killeen to Waco and no leaks were reported.

The driver of the trailer, a 24-year-old Mexia man was not injured at the scene.

