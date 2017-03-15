1 person killed in 3-vehicle crash on U.S. 84

Scene of three-vehicel crash that killed one on U.S. 84 in Oglesby. Photo: Texas DPS

OGLESBY - One person is dead after a fiery three-vehicle crash that happed after 6:00 p.m. Wednesday on U.S. 84.

Officials said two vehicles were traveling westbound on the highway when the front vehicle a Honda sedan slowed to make a left turn south onto Burkett Lane. A Kia vehicle traveling behind the Honda rear-ended the car pushing it into an oncoming truck tractor pulling an empty tanker.

The driver of the semi escaped their cab. However, the Honda driver did not survive the impact and fire.

No injuries were reported by the tanker driver. The Kia driver, a woman from Lampasas was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Texas DPS is still investing the crash. Authorities are currently trying to identify the driver of the Honda.

