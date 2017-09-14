$10,000 reward offered to catch suspect who stole 26 firearms from pawn shop

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives -- along with the National Shooting Sports Foundation -- announced a reward Thursday for information leading to the arrest of the person who burglarized Kwik Cash Pawn in Copperas Cove and stole 26 firearms.

Both organizations are chipping in up to $5,000 for a total reward of up to $10,000.

The ATF said a man forcibly entered the store, which is located at 401 West Business Highway 190, at 10:09 p.m. on Sept. 3. Investigators described the man as black, roughly 6 feet tall, weighing approximately 220 pounds and being in his mid to late 20s. Surveillance images show him wearing a red sweatshirt, light colored pants, a dark-colored backpack and a light-colored cloth or t-shirt covering part of his face.

The suspect was driving an older black sedan, which the ATF said might be a Honda.

Both the ATF and Copperas Cove Police Departments were investigating the burglary, as of Thursday morning.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect should call the ATF at 1-800-283-8477 or email ATFTips@atf.gov. You may also call the Copperas Cove Police Department at 254-547-8222 or download the ReportIt App to submit a tip from a mobile device. All tips are confidential.

