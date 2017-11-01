11-year-old boy dies after Halloween crash on I-14 in Belton

An 11-year-old boy was killed in a crash on I-14 and the frontage road between Kirkley Drive and Wheat Road in Belton on Halloween, according to City of Belton Spokesperson Paul Romer.

The boy was riding westbound on I-14 in a 2005 Ford F-150 with two other people around 2:37 p.m., when the driver lost control and rolled onto the frontage road, Romer said.

Both the driver and the other passenger were taken to the hospital. The driver was later released, and the passenger's condition was considered stable Wednesday, according to Romer.

The cause of the crash was still under investigation Wednesday.

