18-wheeler crash on I-35 causes major backups

An 18-wheeler crash at mile marker 318 on I-35 northbound in Bruceville was causing major headaches for drivers Tuesday.

The Texas Department of Transportation said two 18-wheelers slammed into each other at a railroad crossing, and one ended up jackknifed across both lanes, while the other was damaged in the right lane.

TxDot Spokesperson Jodi Wheatley sent an alert telling drivers to expect delays and seek alternate routes. As of early Tuesday afternoon, traffic was backed up into Troy with no estimate on when the highway would be cleared.

