18-wheeler Crashes and Burns on I-35

TEMPLE, TX- A truck-tractor trailer crashed and caught on fire on I-35 near mile marker 302. All traffic was being diverted to the access road, as crews worked to clean up diesel and oil from the scene.

Temple Fire and Rescue responded to the call at 5:24 a.m. 7 units and 17 personnel assisted.

The driver was taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.

All of the lanes of I-35 southbound were impacted.

Temple PD is investigating the crash.

