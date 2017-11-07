Teen loses Gatesville ISD school board bid, but still beats other candidates

Gatesville High School Senior Ryan Coggins was not elected to the district's school board on Tuesday.

Coggins, only 18, was one of 13 candidates who ran for three open seats on the Board of Trustees. There was recently some confusion about the number of candidates because a fourteenth candidate left the race, but her name remained on the ballot.

Despite his loss, Coggins still outperformed four names listed on the ballot -- racking up a total of 161 votes.

In a Facebook post earlier on Tuesday, Coggins thanked all the candidates for running a "clean and civil" race.

On his campaign page, Coggins also said he chose to endure the flack that came with his age because he cared about Gatesville's schools. He had promised to bring a younger vision. And, though he will not be on the school board, he had previously hinted publicly that he might consider running for political office in the future.

In a post after the results were counted, Coggins wrote the following:

"It has been a tremendous honor to run as a Candidate for Gatesville School Board Trustee. I would like to thank all who supported me in this endeavor. I will continue my work towards improving the lives of the students of the District in other ways. Congratulations to the winners. Thank you and God Bless."

Below are the Gatesville ISD trustee results.

John Westbrook - 944

Rob Erwin - 704

David Fincher - 541

Katherine Lowrey Sullivant - 36

Tony Fernandez - 67

Deborah Crosby Ford - 244

Charles Alderson - 397

Bruce Thomas - 359

Joseph Campbell - 87

Ryan Coggins - 161

Lisbeth Graham Appleman - 215

Lisa Pruitt Bankhead - 328

Stephen Minton - 34

Stephen A. Norris - 381

