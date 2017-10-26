1st Cav Division to conduct Welcome Home ceremony for troopers

(Photo: Angeline, Jillian)

The 1st Cavalry Division will conduct a Welcome Home ceremony for more than 100 troopers from the 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team at 11:45 a.m. Friday on Cooper Field.

According to Fort Hood, more than 3,000 Greywolf Troopers will return in the coming weeks from a nine-month deployment to the Middle East in support of Operation Spartan Shield and Operation Inherent Resolve.

Greywolf Soldiers deployed to eight countries and conducted 12 exercises with partner nations. They provided fire support and advise, train and assist support to Operation Inherent Resolve in the fight against ISIS.

© 2017 KCEN-TV