1st Cavalry Division celebrates traditions during Cav Week

First Cavalry Division

FORT HOOD - First Cavalry Division Soldiers from the past and present united this week in a unique experience that happens only on Fort Hood.

It is Cav Week and Channel 6 was on Fort Hood Tuesday for some of the preparations.

Cav Week celebrates the 1st Cavalry Division’s 96-year history.

So, what does it really mean to be a part of such a storied division in the U.S. Army?

The 1st Cavalry Division has regiments with roots dating back to 1855, a heritage deep in battles and this week, the 1st Cavalry Division is looking back.

Staff Sergeant Casey Marsrow said there is still a lot of soldiers that have fought going back to World War II.

“It means a lot to meet these soldiers who fought and earned our freedom around the world,” Sergeant Marsrow said.

First Cav Week happens once every two years.

America’s first team has physical fitness activities all week long including tug of war, dodgeball, ultimate Frisbee and basketball culminating with a trophy ceremony.

“A deployable division that’s ready to fight at any given time.”

Staff Sergeant Jeff Munoz said no soldier is an island.

“Everyone is based on teamwork and making sure we can complete a mission,” Munoz said.

“I have the best job in the Army. We get to provide music to Fort Hood and the surrounding communities”

Sergeant Marsrow will be part of the spirit of the Cav presentation on Friday afternoon playing music with the 1st Cavalry Division band.

First Cavalry Division alumni are spread around the globe and this week more than 300 alumni are expected to descend on Fort Hood.

Sergeant Munoz tell Channel 6, the 1st Cavalry Division is about comradery and in his career, he has seen the nation’s best soldiers in this phantom warrior group.

© 2017 KCEN-TV