Track coach among 2 killed, 18 students injured in East Texas crash

Mt. Pleasant ISD bus crash (Photo: WFAA)

MOUNT PLEASANT -- A track coach and a driver were killed and 18 students injured after a three-vehicle crash involving a Mt. Pleasant Independent School District bus carrying a boys track team late Thursday night in East Texas.

The bus was traveling southbound along Highway 271, about 10 miles north of Mt. Pleasant and one mile south of Talco, when an 18-wheeler truck traveling northbound swerved across the highway and hit the bus at about 10:45 p.m., said Judd Marshall, superintendent with the Mt. Pleasant Independent School District.

Marshall said the driver of the bus, track coach Van Bowen, was able to swerve and avoid a full head-on collision. Bowen was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Mt. Pleasant ISD bus crash (Photo: WFAA)

Angelica Beard, a 30-year-old assistant coach for a girls track team in Mt. Pleasant ISD, was driving a car behind the bus that was also struck during the collision. Authorities say she was one of the two killed in the crash.

The driver of the 18-wheeler, 50-year-old Bradley Farmer of Bogard, Missouri, was also killed.

Eighteen students were transported to the hospital, including one who was taken by air ambulance with serious injuries.

Both the girls and boys track teams were traveling back to Mt. Pleasant after a meet at the time of the crash. According to Marshall, the bus carrying the girls team was several miles behind the bus carrying the boys team and not involved in the crash.

As a former student at Mt. Pleasant High School, my heart goes out to those injured in the #ETX bus crash: https://t.co/nnLpabsIx6 — Louie Gohmert (@replouiegohmert) March 24, 2017

© 2017 KYTX-TV