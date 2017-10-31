2 hospitalized after hit-and-run in Killeen

Two people are in the hospital after being hit by two vehicles Monday night in the 1600 block of S. Fort Hood St.

Killeen PD spokesperson said officers responded to the scene after receiving a 911 call telling them that the victims were hit by the vehicles.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a 28-year-old man and woman lying in the roadway. The man was airlifted to Baylor Scott & White Hospital with life-threatening injuries and the woman was transported in serious but stable condition.

An investigation revealed the man was crossing the roadway east to west in the 1600 block of s. Fort Hood Street a couple of feet behind the woman. An unknown vehicle traveling southbound struck the man and fled the scene. The woman ran back to help the men when a second vehicle traveling southbound struck them both. The second vehicle also fled the scene.

Police said one of the vehicles may have been a maroon or red, 1990’s model Toyota sedan.

Anyone with information about the suspect vehicles involved in the hit and run is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477 or online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com

