2 teens killed, 1 injured in fiery Plano crash

Samantha Sacks, left and Lilly Davis, both 16, were killed in a fiery crash on Mira Vista Boulevard in Plano on Friday February 10, 2017.

PLANO -- The community surrounding Shepton High School in Plano is in mourning after the deaths of two sophomores in a fiery crash late Friday. Another student was also seriously injured.

According to Plano Police, a 2016 Porsche Macan was heading southbound on Mira Vista at a high rate of speed when it hit a tree in the center median and caught fire, police said.

The accident happened at about 11:30 p.m. in the 1600 block of Mira Vista Boulevard.

Family and friends have confirmed to News 8 that Samantha Sacks and Lilly Davis, both 16, died at the scene.

Kendall Murray, 16, was also injured in the accident, according to friends. Murray found on the ground near the burning vehicle and was sent to the hospital with serious injuries.



A memorial continued to grow Saturday afternoon at the site of the crash in memory of the girls.

Shepton High School is a 9th & 10th grade campus that feeds into Plano West Senior High School.



The crash remains under investigation.

