2016: San Antonio sees most murder in two decades

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio saw the deadliest year in their city for more than two decades come to a close as it rang in 2017.

Police say that by the end of the year the Alamo city saw 151 homicides, which puts the homicide rate up more than 60% from the year before.

More than one fourth of the killings were spontaneous murders police can't explain. Of the ones they can explain, police say that 40% are either drug or domestic disputes. They also said that most of the crimes involved guns.

Companies that clean up crime scenes have also had a record-breaking year.

“This year seems to be the worst than all the years in the past,” said Charlie Moore, a Hazmat technician with Crime Clean of Texas.

He added that after working for 21 years, he isn’t shocked to hear that San Antonio’s murder rate is up.

Moore shared photos of drugs from crime scenes and says it’s the same paraphernalia he sees on murder calls.

SAPD says that the city’s all-time murder record was set in 1993 when there were 229 murders from January to November.

