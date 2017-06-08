21-year-old woman critcally injured in McLennan County pickup crash

(Photo: MGN Online)

A 21-year-old woman in critical condition was transported to Hillcrest Hospital in Waco Thursday, after a two-vehicle crash on the I-35 southbound service road near Ross Road in McLennan County.

According to the Department of Public Safety, a Ford pickup truck was driving south when it was T-boned by a Nissan pickup truck that disregarded a stop sign while driving west under I-35 on Ross Road around 7:45 a.m.

The 44-year-old male driver of the Ford, who was from West, was unhurt, Trooper DL Wilson said. As for the Nissan, the 20-year-old male driver and two male rear passengers, who were 18 and 19, were also unhurt, Wilson said. The woman who was hospitalized in critical condition was the right front passenger in the Nissan.

All the Nissan passengers were from the Moody area, and everyone was wearing seatbelts, Wilson said.

DPS was investigating the crash Thursday morning.

