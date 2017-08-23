25 rescued french bulldogs going up for adoption Saturday

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
7-Eleven Robbery suspect
-
Former employees sue Church's Chicken for $150M
-
Man turns self in for Harker Heights murder
-
Fort Hood Soldiers in Battle with ISIS
-
Judge speaks out about hearing to remove her
-
Self-described "Bonnie and Clyde" couple jailed after Dallas murder
-
Teen accused of beheading mom appears in court
-
Stranger buys $749 plane ticket for distraught father's toddler
-
SC Mom Makes Her Own 'Giraffe Cam'
-
Man dies after violent attack in Killeen
More Stories
-
Baylor's senior vice president and chief operating…Aug 23, 2017, 11:29 a.m.
-
Fort Hood soldier's baby faces rare health conditionAug 22, 2017, 9:13 p.m.
-
Trial for man accused of killing Marlin Police Chief beginsAug 22, 2017, 5:08 p.m.