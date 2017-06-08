25,000 child safety gates recalled in the United States

Wood product manufacturer Madison Mill recalled two versions of its foldaway expandable child safety gates Wednesday.

The U.S. Consumer Product and Safety Commission said young children's necks can fit into the "V" shaped openings along to gate's top edge -- causing entrapment and strangulation hazards. Additionally, the CPSC said children were able to pass under the gates, allowing them to get into restricted areas.

Roughly 25,180 units were recalled in the United States, with an additional 68,400 recalled in Canada. They were sold at Do It Best stores and other independent hardware stores between January 2013 and May 2017.

The affected units are Madison Mill 23 and 25 foldaway expandable safety gates. They are made of hardwood and extend three to five feet.

Madison Mill said it would offer customers a refund.

The company can be contacted Monday-Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT at 877-220-4705. Costumers can also email tom.mckelvey@madisonmill.com. Click here for more information.

