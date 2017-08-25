3,000 gallon tanker truck hauling diesel fuel overturns in Falls County

A 3,000 gallon tanker truck hauling red diesel fuel for farming equipment overcorrected around a curve on southbound FM 1772 just south of SH 53 and overturned just southeast of Barclay at roughly 9:31 a.m. Friday, a Department of Public Safety Trooper at the scene said.

The driver and a passenger were both transported with unspecified injuries to Baylor Scott & White Hospital in Temple, according to DPS.

As of early Friday afternoon, troopers had not determined whether or not the incident would be treated as a small or large hazardous cleanup operation, and it was not immediately clear whether the spill was from the tank or the truck itself.

DPS was still investigating the crash Friday afternoon. The Falls County Sheriff's Office was also called to the scene.

