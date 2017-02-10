$4 billion bond reduced for murder suspect

Antonio Willis, 25 is in the Bell County Jail with a bond set at $4 billion for the murder of Donte Samuels. Photo: Bell County Sheriff's Office

KILLEEN - A $4 billion bond set for a Killeen murder suspect has been reduced.

Billy Ray Hall, the attorney for Antonio Willis said he and Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza filed a joint motion asking the bond to be set aside because they felt it was unconstitutional.

A district judge reviewed the motion Friday morning and agreed to set aside the high bond and replace it with a $150,000 bond.

Hall said his client feels relieved and very happy that the bond is low but he still wants a bond reduction hearing because he cannot afford that amount.

Attorney hall also said he will talk with his clients family to determine what bond amount they will be able to pay.

