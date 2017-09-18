58-year-old Waco woman dies in Highway 31 rollover crash in Axtell

(Photo: DPS) (Photo: Custom)

A 58-year-old Waco woman died in a one-vehicle rollover crash in Axtell around 5:30 a.m. Monday on State Highway 31 eastbound at FM 1330, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Brenda D. Hamilton was driving a 2008 Hyundai that left the roadway and crashed between the bridges onto FM 1330, rolled several times and landed down on FM 1330, DPS Sgt. D.L. Wilson said.

Hamilton, the vehicle's only occupant, died at the scene.

DPS was still investigating the wreck, as of late Monday morning.

