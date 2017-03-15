6 ejected from SUV in Falls County, taken to area hospitals

FALLS COUNTY - Six people are in area hospitals after a single vehicle rollover on State Highway 6 in Marlin.
Officials said the driver of a Ford Explorer had a blowout on its rear tire.
The driver overcorrected the SUV causing it to overturn ejecting the everyone in the vehicle.
Highway 6 was closed in both directions due to the major accident.
Most of the passengers were not wearing seatbelts.
They are listed in serious or critical condition.
© 2017 KCEN-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs