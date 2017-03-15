KCEN
Close

6 ejected from SUV in Falls County, taken to area hospitals

Brandon Gray, KCEN 8:16 PM. CDT March 15, 2017

FALLS COUNTY - Six people are in area hospitals after a single vehicle rollover on State Highway 6 in Marlin.

Officials said the driver of a Ford Explorer had a blowout on its rear tire.

The driver overcorrected the SUV causing it to overturn ejecting the everyone in the vehicle.

Highway 6 was closed in both directions due to the major accident. 


Most of the passengers were not wearing seatbelts.

They are listed in serious or critical condition. 

© 2017 KCEN-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
More Stories