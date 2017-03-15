6 ejected from SUV in Falls County, taken to area hospitals

Accident scene of crash on Hwy 6 in Falls County. Photo: Chris Rogers (Photo: KCEN)

FALLS COUNTY - Six people are in area hospitals after a single vehicle rollover on State Highway 6 in Marlin.

Officials said the driver of a Ford Explorer had a blowout on its rear tire.

The driver overcorrected the SUV causing it to overturn ejecting the everyone in the vehicle.

Highway 6 was closed in both directions due to the major accident.





Most of the passengers were not wearing seatbelts.

They are listed in serious or critical condition.

© 2017 KCEN-TV