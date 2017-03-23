6 taken to local hospital after major crash on I-35

Scene of major crash in Hill County. Photo: Texas Department of Public Safety.

HILL COUNTY - Six people are in the hospital after the SUV they were occupying rolled over because of a crash at 12:50 p.m. Thursday on Interstate 35 near mile marker 364 in Hill County.

Officials said a truck tractor had a blowout towing heavy drilling machinery that was thrown from the trailer causing the SUV to rollover.





Photo of drilling machinery on I-35. Photo: Texas Department of Public Safety.

Three adults and three children out of Dallas were transported to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest in Waco with minor injuries. The truck driver was treated at the scene.

DPS Officials said the back up on I-35 is seven miles northbound and the main lanes are closed. Southbound traffic is moving at about 30 mph due to on lookers.

