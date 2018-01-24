6-year-old injured in China Spring crash dies at the hospital

A 6-year-old girl died Tuesday after she was critically injured in a crash Sunday afternoon on FM 1637 roughly a quarter mile southeast of Aggie Way in China Spring.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said the girl was a passenger in a 2000 Ford SUV that was driving northwest on FM 1637 when it lost control around a curve, drove off the roadway and rolled over.

The 6-year-old, whose name was not released, was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the SUV, according to DPS Sgt. David Roberts. She was airlifted to Baylor Scott & White McLane Children's Hospital in Temple, where she died two days later.

A 31-year-old driver, 39-year-old passenger, and 14-year-old passenger were also in the vehicle at the time of the crash. Their conditions were not immediately known.

Sgt. Roberts said the crash was under investigation.

"Texas DPS would like to take this tragic loss to remind motorists of the importance of using safety belts and proper child restraint systems," Sgt. Roberts said in an email.

© 2018 KCEN-TV