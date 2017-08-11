71 arrested in McLennan Co. prostitution sting

MCLENNAN COUNTY - The McLennan County Sheriff's Office arrested 71 men for ties to prostitution.

The sting began in July, and most of the men arrested were from out of town.

Coaches, prison guards, police officers, and Baylor students were among the 71 men arrested in the prostitution and human trafficking sting.

The one-month sting was in support of the National Johns Suppression Initiative, which started in Cook County, Illinois.

While most of the men are not from Central Texas, detectives think the Interstate 35 corridor and Waco's location on the highway play into why so man Johns came to the area.

McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara said he has a message for those looking to purchase sex.

"We're going to be targeting child molesters," McNamara said. "We're going to be targeting people that want to get hooked up and have sex with underaged kids, and also the johns that are the sex buyers and are creating the demand. I want them to know that the heat is going to be turned up even more in the future."

McNamara said he is proud of the effort his detectives put into the sting. McLennan County is fifth in the nation for most prostitution arrests, McNamara added.

The county's number of prostitution arrests ranked higher than high-profile cities such as New York, Las Vegas, and Boston.

