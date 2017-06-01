$8 Million solar farm project green-lighted in Bruceville-Eddy

BRUCEVILLE-EDDY -- McLennan County has green-lighted the construction of a new solar farm in Bruceville-Eddy, despite protests from residents and city officials.

The roughly $8 million construction project will begin in the next 2-3 weeks, according to Cypress Creek Renewables -- the developer behind the solar farm. The completed renewable energy site will house 15,000-20,000 solar panels, and it will be built in a corn field adjacent to Anna Hobbs Lane in Eddy.

"I understand that it's not going to employ anybody except for one employee, so I don't see how it's going to benefit the city of Bruceville-Eddy or the citizens in Bruceville-Eddy in any way personally," Bruceville-Eddy Mayor Conally Bass said. "That's my opinion of it."

A few months ago, the project appeared to have been shot down, but the county's recent decision overrules any prior objections.

Cypress Creek Renewables is the same developer behind a similarly-priced project in Marlin. But, the developer told KCEN-TV the Marlin project was at a standstill while city ordinances and other issues were being handled.

