8th grader arrested for bringing gun to Salado school

Brandon Gray, KCEN 10:33 PM. CDT October 24, 2017

A Salado Junior High School student was arrested Tuesday afternoon after they brought a handgun to the school.

In an email from the district, the Bell County Sheriff’s Office was immediately notified and they were able to secure the weapon from the eighth grade student without incident.

According to policy, Salad ISD considers firearm possession on school property by a student to be an extremely serious disciplinary infraction and is being treated as a criminal matter. 

Salado ISD is cooperating with the Bell County Sheriff's Department in the investigation. 

